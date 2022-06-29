MSU tennis player receives 2022 Wilma Rudolph Student Athlete Achievement award

EAST LANSING, Mich. — An award that honors student-athletes who have overcome great odds to achieve academic success was recently given to Michigan State University tennis player Jack Winkler.

Winkler was one of five recipients, and the only one from Michigan, presented with the 2022 Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement award on Monday in Las Vegas.

Winkler has accomplished many athletic and academic achievements, while overcoming a major health setback– battling ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

He was sidelined during the 2019-2020 season, but he came back with a vengeance and commandeered both the No. 1 singles and doubles courts this year for MSU.

