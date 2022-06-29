Watch Now
NeighborhoodsMSU Campus

Actions

MSU tennis player receives 2022 Wilma Rudolph Student Athlete Achievement award

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 6.55.25 PM.png
Posted at 10:25 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 22:25:05-04

EAST LANSING, Mich.  — An award that honors student-athletes who have overcome great odds to achieve academic success was recently given to Michigan State University tennis player Jack Winkler.

Winkler was one of five recipients, and the only one from Michigan, presented with the 2022 Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement award on Monday in Las Vegas.

Winkler has accomplished many athletic and academic achievements, while overcoming a major health setback– battling ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

He was sidelined during the 2019-2020 season, but he came back with a vengeance and commandeered both the No. 1 singles and doubles courts this year for MSU.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018
Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021
Thomas headshot.png

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporters

Yasmeen Ludy & Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter