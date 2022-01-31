MSU students return to in-person classes Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Students at Michigan State University are headed back to in-person classes Monday after three weeks online.

The university saw a spike in COVID cases the first week in January with 661 positive tests, a reason why the university announced their decision to hold the first few weeks of the spring semester online.

Since then, cases have started to drop with 546 cases reported the week of Jan. 10 and 453 cases the week of Jan. 17.

A little over 94 percent of the campus population is fully vaccinated. Booster shots are also mandated and those who are eligible for a booster have until Feb. 1 to submit proof.

As a reminder, masks are required in all on campus buildings and sporting and entertainment events require masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 72 hours before attending.

