As MSU Students push for divestment from Israel, some say it's not the answer

Students at Michigan State rallied to urge to Board of Trustees to divest from Israel on Thursday.

However, some say divesting may not be the right solution.

Rabbi Mark Miller says that uniting to end the violence is the best way those of us at home can encourage peace.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. As President Biden announces new sanctions in the Middle East, the issue is being felt here in our neighborhoods. Students at Michigan State gathered outside of the Hannah Administration Building Tuesday, urging the Board of Trustees to divest from Israel.

Students on the steps of the Hannah Administration Building say the ongoing crisis between Israel and Hamas has had an impact here at home.

"It has affected out Arab and Muslim communities on campus," Alissa Hakim said. "Especially our Palestinian community."

Alissa Hakim says the University's investments in Israel reflect poorly on the MSU Community, but Rabbi Mark Miller of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills says divesting might not be the answer.

"I think it would be silly for anyone to think that divesting from investments in Israel would affect the war in any way," Rabbi Miller said. "When you divest from Israel, you're harming the people of Israel because investment in Israel, like in any country, is about providing jobs. It's about providing medical investments."

Rabbi Miller says the way to find peace is being united to stop the violence.

"We all agree," he said. "Everyone wants to stop the violence. This war is terrible. It's terrible for everyone including for Israel. We want it to stop."

The topic could be addressed further at Friday's Board of Trustees meeting.

