MSU students celebrate Ash Wednesday with glitter ashes

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Today is Ash Wednesday marking the beginning of lent. Which for some observers, means going to church to have ashes placed on your forehead in the shape of a cross.

But today, Students at Michigan State University took a less traditional approach with glitter ashes.

Representatives from Canterbury MSU, All Saints Episcopal Church and The Peoples Church offered glitter ashes and a message of love to students passing by.

The glitter ashes support the LGBTQ+ community and allies who want to show their support and love for everyone in the community.

The lenten season goes for 40 days until the Easter holiday.

