MSU student missing since graduation weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University police are searching for a student who went missing over graduation weekend.

Nicole Kuang, 22, last spoke to her family at 10 a.m. on Saturday. She sent family members an invitation to a graduation ceremony at Spartan Stadium but, when they arrived on campus, they could not find her there and later learned that Kuang, a computer science engineering major, was not graduating this semester.

Kuang is 5-feet-five-inches tall, 120 pounds and sometimes wears glasses. She was last seen at Gilchrist Hall wearing a light blue zip-up sweatshirt, a light red or pink shirt, black shorts with red and white writing on the left leg and black and white Converse sneakers.

In a public Facebook post, Kuang's brother Max Kuang said the family drove to East Lansing on Saturday "to prepare for her graduation and help her move out of her dorm."

They found she had "deserted her dorm room and left everything - her computer, passport, wallet with money, credit cards, clothes, student ID, medication," Max Kuang wrote. "Nicole left a note leaving her roommate a case of Arizona Iced tea, her bike lock combo, and a USB with computer passwords. All we know is she has her phone, state ID, and key lanyard."

The family doesn't have "a clear motive for her disappearance," he wrote. "All we know is that she did not attend graduation, and her name is not on the list of 2022 MSU graduates."

Anyone with information about Kuang’s whereabouts or believes they have seen her is being asked to contact MSU Police and Public Safety at (844) 99-MSUPD or tips@police.msu.edu.

