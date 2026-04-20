MSU Student Horticulture Association hosts spring plant sale during the 14th annual Science Festival

The Student Horticulture Association hosted its spring show and plant sale on the MSU campus Sunday as part of a month-long Science Festival.

The MSU Student Horticulture Association hosted its spring plant sale Sunday

The event is part of the 14th annual MSU Science Festival, which runs through April 30

Proceeds from the plant sale help fund student scholarships and trips to industry events

WATCH: MSU students host spring plant sale during annual Science Festival

MSU students host spring plant sale during annual Science Festival

This April is home to the 14th annual festival, which features a range of free events centered around learning and celebrating science. The festival runs through April 30 with events on campus.

MSU senior Loretta Klecker with the Student Horticulture Association said this is the first year the group has been part of the Science Festival.

"This event is super important to our association because it helps us raise money for scholarships and it helps raise money to send our club members to industry events," Klecker said. "Having plants is super important in life because plants make people happy. Being outside makes people happy."

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