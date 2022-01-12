MSU student found dead Tuesday night at residence hall

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A student at Michigan State University died Tuesday evening in one the residence halls.

MSU did not release identifying information about the student or the name of the residence hall.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the student. This was a tragic incident and we are working closely with the family and those close to the student to provide support and resources," MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen said in a statement.

Olsen said in his statement that there is no threat to the community at this time.

"It’s important to remember that the grief some individuals may be experiencing as a result of this tragic loss is normal and there are a number of ways in which individuals can seek support, including talking with friends, family and colleagues to process this," he said.

For those grieving, they're encouraged to reach out to MSU’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services for students and the Employee Assistance Program for employees.

"Our Residence Education Staff also are available to listen and support our students during this process," Olsen said.

