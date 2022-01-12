MSU strips retired professor of emeritus title over sexual misconduct

EAST LANSING, Mich. — James Kielbaso, a former professor at Michigan State University, was stripped of his emeritus title after the university found he had sexually harassed a student.

Kielbaso, a retired professor in the Department of Forestry, was accused of sexual harassment and making inappropriate comments toward one of his students.

"While the revocations may not undo the harm caused by this individual, our actions make clear that even retired individuals can and will be held accountable for violating university policy while at Michigan State University when new evidence is brought forward," MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen said in a statement.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook