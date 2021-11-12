MSU: Security camera wasn't working on the night Brendan Santo disappeared

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The security camera in front of Yakeley Hall on Michigan State University's campus wasn't working the night Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo went missing, according to a letter from MSU President Samuel Stanley to the campus community.

Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight on Oct. 29.

MSU police have searched by foot, drone, helicopter, boat and with the help of canines. The search has included officers from local, state and federal agencies as well as hundreds of volunteers.

Stanley said in the letter that the case had "brought forward important conversations about campus safety and security cameras, which are one of the many tools we employ to keep campus safe."

He said the camera in front of Yakeley will be fixed and that he has "directed MSU Police and Public Safety to order and install more than 300 new cameras throughout our campus. Those cameras should be here in about a week and crews will begin installing them immediately."

MSU already has more than 1,000 cameras on campus.

Santo was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black shirts, white high top converse and a black baseball cap. Police have said they don't suspect foul play in his disappearance.

