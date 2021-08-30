MSU rowing captain killed in Portland Township car crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Olivia Long, the captain of the Michigan State University women's rowing team, died Friday from injuries suffered in a car accident.

Long, 20, was from Auburn Hills and was going into her junior year at MSU. She had been visiting friends in Holland and was returning to MSU when the accident occurred, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-car accident happened in Portland Township on Interstate 96. A box truck rear-ended Long's passenger car, police said

Long was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Sparrow Hospital.

The driver of the box truck was not injured. Police believe the accident was caused by a traffic back up on the highway which was the result of another accident in Clinton County.

Support and resources will be available to assist students and staff on campus.

