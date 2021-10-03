MSU replaces Title IX coordinator, gives no public reason for change

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nichole Schmidtke will temporarily serve as the coordinator for Michigan State University's Title IX office replacing current coordinator Tanya Jachimiak.

President Samuel Stanley announced the change in a letter thanking Schmidtke but offering no reason for the change.

"As of today, Nicole Schmidtke will temporarily be serving as MSU’s Title IX Coordinator," the letter said. "I thank Nicole for stepping into this role."

Schmidtke has been employed with the university for six years, most recently serving as the director of ADP Respose and Investigations at the Office of Institutional Equity and senior investigator of bias response and institutional equity prior to that.

There was no explanation for Jachimiak's departure from the position in the letter. MSU did not respond to request for comment left Sunday.

In Stanley's letter, he said this does not change how people contact the Office of Institutional Equity.

