MSU professor resigned before the university could fire him for sexual harassment

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State University communications professor left the school shortly before he was going to be fired for sexual harassment, according to an administrator's email.

Matthew Phillips was the director of the master of arts program in communicative sciences and disorders.

In an email sent to College of Communication Arts and Sciences community, Dean Prabu David said Phillips violated the MSU Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Policy when he sexually harassed two graduates of the program.

MSU sent Phillips a letter on July 8 saying he was going to be fired, David said. A week later, Phillips resigned.

David's email says the school took several precautionary measures during the investigation to protect students including reassigning advisors, assigning co-instructors to Phillips' classes and implementing new procedures for his office hours.

Phillips did not respond to a message left Friday.

MSU officials declined to be interviewed on the situation.

