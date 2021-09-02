MSU professor creates new pirate video game, its set to release this fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Get ready to say ahoy to a new pirate-themed video game. Brian Winn, a professor and Director of the Games for Entertainment and Learning Lab, is releasing his own video game.

Pirate Plunder is a retro aesthetic pirate game that was created in the games for entertainment and learning lab at MSU.

Brian Winn and Will Jeffrey created the game with one goal--defeat the rival crew and take over the sea.

"It was made as a centerpiece for a showcase that we were putting together for the Traverse City Film Festival, back in 2017," Winn said.

The game won several awards. Winn says they partnered with the MSU Foundation and were able to form Will Winn Games Inc., which the Pirate Plunder will be released through.

Yasmeen Ludy Plunder Panic video game controllers inside the the GEL lab at MSU.

Winn said the game is easy and anyone can enjoy it. “It's an understandable game where somebody who's not what we call a core gamer, or what we call a hardcore gamer can sit down and pick it up and play with it.”

The game has a multiplayer feature that allows 12 people to battle it out. Now, with COVID-19 restrictions, that feature will transfer to the computer option where people can play from home

"We realized that it's hard to get 12 people together, you know, your friends and family in one place over the last year and a half. So, we realized that we had to recreate the game to support internet multiplayer," he said.

Winn said Plunder Panic will be available on P.C. September 17 and will also be available on gaming consoles like PlayStation 5 and XBOX in early 2022.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook