MSU police find body believed to be Brendan Santo

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University police have located a body that they believe to be Brendan Santo, the 18-year-old who went missing in October.

"We are saddened to share that after more than two months of extensive searching using countless resources and support from so many of you and members of the public from nearly every corner of the state and country, MSU Police and Public Safety has recovered a body believed to be Brendan Santo from the Red Cedar River," MSU President Samuel Stanley wrote in a letter to the campus community.

"We continue to believe there was no foul play involved and that Brendan did not intend to harm himself," he wrote. "There also is no threat to the safety and security of our campus."

Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall around midnight on Oct. 29, the night before the MSU-Michigan football game. In the weeks since, multiple police agencies and hundreds of volunteers have assisted with the search.

Check back for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook