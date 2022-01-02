MSU performance facilities require proof of vaccination

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for music, art and theater performances.

The Wharton Center is requiring show goers to show proof of being vaccinated or a negative COVID test 72 hours before attending an event.

Kids under 11 will not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test, but must be with a COVID-compliant adult.

The mask requirement will remain in place.

The Wharton Center isn't the only arts facility updating their COVID policy; MSU's Broad Art Museum, the Auditorium and College of Music Performances and concerts and recitals that take place at Fairchild Theater, Alumni Memorial Chapel, Cook Recital Hall, Murray Hall or Hollander Hall will also have the same policy.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to allow for additional time for verification. No testing opportunities will be available on site.

The policy goes into effect Jan. 4. Those who don't comply will not be allowed to enter the venue.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook