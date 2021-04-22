MSU Pavilion offers vaccinations without an appointment Thursday and Friday

MSU CAMPUS — The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Michigan State University Pavillion is taking walk-ins Thursday and Friday. An appointment might save you time, but it's not necessary.

The Ingham County Health Department, in partnership wit MSU, is offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to people age 16 and older who live or work in the county. The site provides the vaccine at no out-of-pocket expense.

Michigan is suffering through a severe third wave of coronavirus cases. According to the MI Safe Start Map , the state is experiencing some of the highest rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals in Lansing were above 90 percent capacity as of April 22nd.

About half of the eligible population in Ingham County has been vaccinated, county health officials said.

“We are now trying to reach segments of the population who have barriers or hesitations around the vaccine," Health Officer Linda S. Vail said in a statement . "Convenience is a factor for some people, and we are trying to make it easier to get vaccinated.”

The MSU Pavilion is a drive up vaccination site which allows people to stay in their vehicles during their appointments.

As of this week, the Ingham County Health Department opened up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to all Michiganders. Anyone in the state can visit their local health department’s scheduling calendar to book an appointment. Pre-registration is no longer necessary but appointments are encouraged to avoid long wait times at vaccination sites.

To schedule an appointment in Ingham County, visit: http://hd.ingham.org/coronavirus/r_1013.aspx

