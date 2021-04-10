MSU opens student-only vaccine clinic ready to vaccinate 600 Spartans per day

MSU CAMPUS — Michigan State University is now ready to give out 600 coronavirus vaccinations per day in the university’s student-only vaccine clinic.

David Oslund is the university’s emergency management coordinator and a lieutenant with the campus police department. He’s spent the past few months coordinating with the Ingham County Health Department to keep the MSU Pavilion vaccination center running.

Last week, the state announced that MSU could start planning to vaccinate their campus community with doses of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine as supply became more available.

With the drive-through vaccine clinic already using 400 volunteers per week, the health department and MSU needed to prepare to host a second clinic.

“The fortunate part was the university staff and employees really stepped up to say, I want to help I want to be involved in the student vaccination piece,” Oslund said.

Both the drive-through clinic and the student-only walk-in clinic are run out of the MSU Pavilion for Agricultural and Livestock Education.

The new clinic is open to currently enrolled Spartans and will be giving out doses of the vaccine four days per week. Students can register for an appointment online through the Ingham County Health Department.

In Ingham County, people in the 18 to 29 age range have seen the biggest increase in COVID-19 cases according the health department. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a one-dose vaccine will help younger Michiganders stay safe.

“We need more doses of the one-shot J&J vaccine, which we believe is vital to our strategy of rolling out vaccines,” Whitmer said.

Michigan is one of the states pushing for federal government to send more doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to national hot spots.

Nina Darwich, a senior at Michigan State, couldn’t wait to get her vaccine.

“I feel good. I'm happy I got it. As soon as I got the email, I was like, 'Oh, I want to sign up,'” Darwich said.

One word that seemed to be on everybody’s mind here at the facility was excitement. Students excited to be one step closer to normalcy. And volunteers excited to keep vaccine progress rolling.

