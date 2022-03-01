MSU now reporting number of students, faculty and staff who received COVID booster

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is now reporting the amount of students, faculty and staff who have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

The self reported boosters graph was posted on the university's COVID dashboard March 1.

So far, 78.39 percent have received a booster, 21.61 percent have not and 3.354 percent are not eligible.

MSU annoucned the decision to require all students, faculty and staff on campus to get the booster shot in December. The deadline to get the shot for those who were eligible was Feb. 1.

According to the dashboard, 94.30 percent of the campus population is vaccinated and 5.7 percent are not.

MSU saw a surge in COVID cases at the beginning of January, but has seen a steady decline since then.

For the month of February, 71 cases were reported the week of the seventh, 73 the week of the fourteenth and 60 the week of the twenty first.

