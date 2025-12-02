MSU names Pat Fitzgerald its new football coach amid changing college landscape

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has tabbed Pat Fitzgerald as its new football coach, marking the beginning of a new era for the Spartans program after parting ways with Jonathan Smith.



MSU announced it will hire Pat Fitzgerald to become the next Spartans head football coach.

The move comes days after the university fired Jonathan Smith after leading his team to a 4-8 finish.

An expert at MSU speaks about the impacts NIL deals will have on coaches like Fitzgerald moving forward.

The coaching change comes as MSU closes the book on the Smith era and looks toward fresh leadership under Fitzgerald's guidance.

"Anytime you bring in somebody new they are going to bring new ideas, they are going to bring new opportunity," said Ed Tillett, director of multicultural business programs at MSU's Broad College of Business. "What we look forward to is what is this next chapter going to look like."

Fitzgerald's return to coaching coincides with significant shifts in the college football landscape, particularly around Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals that universities are increasingly using to remain competitive.

When announcing that Smith would not return, Athletic Director J Batt said the department must do more to support the program, committing to increased donor investment, enhanced department resources and improved infrastructure.

"What story are you telling? How are you leveraging those resources" said Tillett.

Tillett says a school's NIL effectiveness isn't solely about money but also about building the right culture and following through on developing student-athletes.

"If you're doing that in the right way I think anyone can be really competitive in this and I think it all comes down to the coaches. The coaches are building the culture," said Tillett.

In October, MSU announced the creation of Spartan Ventures, a new initiative designed to boost NIL opportunities for student-athletes. University leaders said donors would enjoy "an improved experience and new opportunities to engage with our brand."

The program is expected to launch next summer.

"Let's look at how we leverage this in the best way for all our student-athletes in all sports and I think that's the most important," said Tillett.

As the Pat Fitzgerald era approaches next fall, there's anticipation about what changes he'll bring to the program.

"There's a level of excitement because it's new it's fresh. What are the ideas that are going to come with it? What are some of the approaches that are going to be enacted? And how are we going to move forward?" said Tillett.

