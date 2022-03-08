MSU Museum launches new exhibition on ways we observe

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The MSU museum has launched a new exhibition that focuses on the different ways we observe the world around us.

Three graduate students were given the theme of observation. The goal was to research and think about what we observe, why we observe, and how we observe.

And from there, "The Observation Experiment" exhibition was born.

The display features examples like the observation of humans in order to understand behaviors, observation of flora fauna so that we can understand our planet and our impact on it and more.

"We have a section that's archaeology related, and we have a section that's related to species that have been here and gone and we don't even know they existed, as well as the way we look at animals and have mounted animals in the past, for example, in ways that we think that they behave, but not necessarily how they behave in science and nature," said Teresa Goforth, director of exhibitions.

