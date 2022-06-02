MSU Museum kicks off new outdoor film series

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The MSU Museum and the MSU Science Gallery are kicking off a new outdoor film series tonight in East Lansing's Valley Court Park.

Grab your popcorn, your blanket, or whatever you need to enjoy an outdoor film because "Field of View: An Art x Science Film Series," starts tonight at 9:20 p.m. They will be showing "Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds."

The series will include eight films that will explore humankind’s understanding of the world.

Every Thursday a new film will air up until July 21. The movie night is free and all you have to do is register on the museum’s website.

