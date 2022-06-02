Watch
NeighborhoodsMSU Campus

Actions

MSU Museum kicks off new outdoor film series

MSU
generic image
MSU
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 21:05:00-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The MSU Museum and the MSU Science Gallery are kicking off a new outdoor film series tonight in East Lansing's Valley Court Park.

Grab your popcorn, your blanket, or whatever you need to enjoy an outdoor film because "Field of View: An Art x Science Film Series," starts tonight at 9:20 p.m. They will be showing "Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds."

The series will include eight films that will explore humankind’s understanding of the world.

Every Thursday a new film will air up until July 21. The movie night is free and all you have to do is register on the museum’s website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018
Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter