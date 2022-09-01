Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

MSU Museum is rebranding and revamping its mission

MSU Tollgate Farm and Education Center
Copyright 2011 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
msu.com
MSU Tollgate Farm and Education Center
MSU Tollgate Farm and Education Center
Posted at 7:41 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 19:42:33-04

EAST LANSING, Mich.  — Not only is it a new month, but the MSU Museum is getting a new look. 

If you have been to the museum before, you probably can tell the doors are different. The new design is a segue into the museum's new five-year strategic plan.

The goal is to work closely with the MSU students and faculty to create programs and exhibitions that will not only bring the campus community together, but also help people learn in innovative ways. 

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018
Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021
Thomas headshot.png

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporters

Yasmeen Ludy & Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter