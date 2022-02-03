MSU kicks off Black History Month with virtual events

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is kicking off Black History Month with a few online campus events.

The 22nd Annual Dr. William G. Anderson Slavery to Freedom lecture series will be hosted by the College of Osteopathic Medicine. It will feature three prominent guest speakers that will reflect on the "histories/herstories and black futures.

Another event will be the Office of K-12 Outreach's Black History Month Sankofa Project from the College of Education.

The event will discuss the historical and cultural link between the Civil Rights Movement, the Black Power Movement and the Black Lives Matter of Michigan Movement.

If you're interested in the virtual discussion, click here to register.

