MSU junior juggles class, motherhood and now an East Lansing boutique

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A 20-year-old Michigan State University junior is hoping to take style to the next level, and she's doing it in her own East Lansing boutique.

"I've always loved clothes. Growing up, my grandma used to sew outfits. she used to help me like with my passion for fashion. And then my family just always has encouraged me to follow my dreams," said Onylah Taggart, the owner of DBN Boutique on M.A.C. Avenue.

Yasmeen Ludy Bracelets at DBN Boutique



"I'm a firm believer in God and I just put all my trust into him and put all my trust into myself and know that I got this. And what you put out into the universe always comes back," she said.

The lack of shops for Black women and the "risky game" of online shopping pushed Taggart to search for boutique spaces in February.

"They have the opportunity to come in, try their outfits or make sure everything fits, make sure they're completely satisfied before they take it home," she said. "And I feel like that's something that we need more of we should be able to walk up the strip as well and go into stores that cater to us."

Taggart's passion for fashion isn't the only thing that motivated her. She said her baby boy, Zhaire, inspired her to take a leap of faith.

"I wanted to make sure that I set a foundation for my son so that no matter where life takes me, I always have something for him to start and this is just one of many that I plan on opening," she said.

In July, while still pregnant, Taggart signed a lease, hoping to make her son proud.

Her goal is to make her boutique different from the rest. When she orders clothes, everything has to be a statement piece.

"What sets me apart is that I'm very fashion forward.. Lansing as a city is known for chasing trends, " Taggart said. She wants to get ahead of the trends.

DBN Boutique has a lash technician operating inside, so if you like the clothes or need your lashes done, DBN is open from 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is located at 301 M.A.C. Ave. in East Lansing.

