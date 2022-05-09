MSU invests in greener campus with 369 new electric vehicles

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is furthering its investment in a greener future, giving the saying “Go Green!” a whole new meaning.

"Two of those more recent investments are the transition of 369 internal combustion engine vehicles that are part of MSUs fleet of vehicles here on campus to fully electric vehicles," said University Spokesperson, Dan Olsen.

The first 40 vehicles will be a mix of sedans, minivans, and light duty pickup trucks.

"We'll continue to add to that till we reach that 369. And we'll continue to look at additional ways we can continue to transition those vehicles in the future," he said.

The commitment to an electric fleet is driving the university closer toward it's goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. With 369 new electric vehicles, Olsen said it will decrease the university's carbon footprint by 19,000 metric tons of CO2, which is equivalent to planting abut 312,000 trees.

"We've had the autonomous bus that just recently became available for ridership. So this is a fully electric autonomous bus. So we're mixing both MSU research excellence with both the sustainable future to as you think about the future of mobility," Olsen said.

The electric vehicles will make their campus debut this summer.

