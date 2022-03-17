MSU hosts annual Pro Day ahead of NFL Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, Pro Day has Michigan State University football players looking ahead to their future.

Sweat, ambition and drive were on full display as MSU football players trained in front of NFL talent scouts.

"I was just out there doing some of the running back fullback drills and then, you know, they're like, let's do some tight end stuff. And, you know, I was down for that, football is football," said Connor Heyward, tight end for Michigan State. "And, you know, being able to show as much as I can I feel like the better."

Heyward played in 49 games with the Spartans, including 28 starts. His talent was put to the test on Wednesday as talent scouts asked him to do multiple drills.

"I have a lot of confidence in myself. I know the work I put in and I've worked with the NFL guys, and I've worked with the top college guys. I saw where I stacked up and, you know, I honestly think I'm finally starting to turn some heads," he said.

Last year was the first time in 80 years that MSU was shut out of the NFL Draft. This year the team is back with a vengeance.

Heyward, Kenneth Walker, Jalen Nailor, and others are headed to the NFL Draft next month.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor finished his Spartan career with 86 receptions and 12 touchdowns, in 28 games.

"Its just surreal you know. I'm gonna miss definitely working out here, playing here you know. But I have to thank everybody here that's been a part of these journeys, has helped me grow in a positive way and I can't thank them enough for that," Nailor said.

As the players prepare to leave MSU behind, they reflected on their time at the university.

"Coach Tuck just made the whole culture competitive and I think the more competitive it is, you know, it makes the team better; makes the weakest link the strongest link," Heyward said.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin April 28.

