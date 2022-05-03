MSU hockey has a new head coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. — An MSU alumnus is making a return to campus. Adam Nightingale is Michigan State hockey's new head coach.

Nightingale, a former Spartan hockey player, will replace Danton Cole. He will be the eighth coach in the team's history.

Nightingale led the USA Hockey National Team Development Program for two years and was an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings.

Nightingale said in a statement he's thankful and humbled to have the opportunity to lead at MSU.

"We will hire a staff that is well equipped to support our student-athletes and will be committed to developing them as a person, not just a hockey player," he said. "We want to bring in high-level players with aspirations to work hard and help them develop to the point where they have the opportunity to play in the National Hockey League."

