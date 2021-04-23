MSU Health Care announces partnership with Higi to increase healthcare accessibility in Michigan

MSU CAMPUS — Michigan State University Health Care is teaming up with a consumer health engagement company in an effort to address challenges to healthcare accessibility across the state.

“The academic medical center will leverage Higi’s network and technology to empower Michigan residents to get the care they need, with a focus on early intervention and preventive care delivery,” MSU Health Care said in a statement Thursday.

We're excited to be partnering with MSU Health Care to launch a state-wide initiative to improve access to care and health resources. Learn more: https://t.co/GpOGpTTkmO pic.twitter.com/r5SC6pNi0G — higi (@higi) April 22, 2021

Higi, a Chicago-based health engagement company, will provide more than 250 free-to-use Higi Smart Health Stations. Smart health stations offer consumers a variety of health risk testing from blood pressure screenings to heart health risk testing in supermarkets, drugstores, and other retailers.

As of Thursday, more than 61 million people have used Higi’s technology for more than 350 million biometric tests according to the company’s release.

Seth Ciabotti, CEO at MSU Health Care says the partnership will help identify and highlight health indicators all over Michigan.

“Higi’s network provides us with a clear picture of health indicators across our state, highlighting the very real challenge we are working so hard to solve. Higi’s network, which facilitated over 1 million tests in our state in 2019, gives us a new opportunity to reach out to the community, reintroduce them to the MSU Health Care brand and get them a little more comfortable with the ways in which we can help them achieve better health,” Ciabotti said.

MSU Health Care says they’re leading the charge to tackle inaccessibility in healthcare state-wide through this partnership in combination with existing initiatives to boost outreach in under-served communities.

In addition to the active partnership through the placement of hundreds of Higi digital health tools, the relationship between MSU Health Care and Higi brings MSU a minority investment stake in the company.

“This partnership will be transformative in terms of how consumers in Michigan access and engage with their health,” Higi CEO, Jeff Bennett said.

MSU will announce more information in the coming months.

