MSU head softball coach retires after 29 seasons

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After 29 seasons, Michigan State's head softball coach, Jacquie Joseph is saying goodbye to coaching and hello to retirement.

Joseph will be ending her coaching career as the winningest coach in the program's history, accumulating over 750 victories during her time at MSU.

She took the Spartans to the NCAA Regionals four times, and in 2004 her team captured the Big Ten Tournament Title.

Coaching over 1,800 games, the longtime coach leaves the field with this statement, saying in part, “ I cannot overstate my gratitude to my players, coaches, administrators and staff for allowing me to live out my professional dream. I'm extremely proud of what my players have accomplished on and off the field. They've provided me with a lifetime of memories.”

Joseph plans to play a role in sports administration in the university's athletic department.

