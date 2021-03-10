EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Tuesday, the Michigan State University gymnastics program announced that it will not compete for the remainder of the 2021 season due to health and safety as well as training concerns stemming from COVID-19.

We are deeply saddened to announce that we have had to cancel the remainder of the 2021 season.



MSU Gymnastics Cancels Remainder of 2021 Season

📰: https://t.co/6a2xP9niXO — MSU Gymnastics (@MSUgymnastics) March 9, 2021

“It’s an extremely unfortunate situation, but due to the multiple quarantines and shutdowns creating missed training time, out of concern for the health and safety of the gymnasts and their ability to safely compete, we decided this was in the best interest of our student-athletes,” MSU Director of Athletics Bill Beekman said. “I’d like to thank Coach Mike Rowe and his team for all their efforts this season. Our student-athletes have shown relentless resiliency and grit, and I know they’ll be back stronger and better than ever.”

MSU gymnastics head coach Mike Rowe said he commends the team for trying to finish the season, "but ultimately, this is the right decision, based on the extreme difficulty of having enough training time to safely get ready for competition."

The Spartans competed in two meets this season, both tri-meets, before pausing gymnastics-related activities on Feb. 25 due to COVID-19 cases and precautionary contact tracing measures among individuals within the travel party.

With the truncated season, the Spartans finish .500 overall and in the Big Ten conference standings.

Spartan Gymnastics supporters and competition alike took to Twitter to share their condolences for another season lost to the pandemic.

Thinking about the @MSUgymnastics seniors and how those girls had two seasons ripped from them 😢 Such an incredible senior class, sending love to you all 💚 — TripleTwist (@TripleTwistGym) March 8, 2021

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook