MSU granted extension for Title IX compliance plan in women's swim and dive lawsuit

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has been granted an extension in the current Title IX lawsuit from the former women's swim and dive team.

This will give MSU until Nov. 18 to submit a Title IX compliance plan to the district court.

Back in August, a judge ruled that the university was in violation of Title IX after cutting the swim and dive program in October 2020. The judge originally gave MSU 60 days, until Oct. 7, to submit a Title IX compliance plan.

MSU hopes the lawsuit will be delayed until the U.S. Supreme Court responds to its request to review the case.

MSU's attorney says if the Court grants their request, the district court's order to create a compliance plan will not be on the table because it may subject the university to unnecessary public scrutiny.

