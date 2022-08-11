Former MSU swimmer, attorney weigh in on judge's ruling that MSU is not Title IX compliant

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Eleven former female members from Michigan State’s swim and dive team filed a lawsuit against the university last year. On Tuesday, a U.S. district court judge ruled that the university is not in compliance with Title IX.

Although the judge ruled that MSU is in violation of Title IX, they are not required to reinstate the team. Instead, the judge gave MSU 60 days to come up with a plan to get into compliance.

“I just hope that in these next 60 days, like the time frame that MSU has, that MSU just makes the right decision. And reinstates the women's team,” said Ava Boutrous, a plaintiff and former swimmer.

Boutrous swam for the university until the team got cut her sophomore year in October 2020.

“With opportunities being taken away, in this case, it just makes me want to, you know, be a part of this case to make those opportunities come back for women,” said Boutrous.

“While this may not be that typical relief for a preliminary injunction, it is important to remember that the violation still occurred,” said Lori Bullock, the plaintiff attorney.

The judge’s ruling partially grants the preliminary injunction that the plaintiff's requested, while the lawsuit goes through court.

“The preliminary injunction lays that out very clearly, the court's opinion that we have demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of this case that there was a Title IX violation. But that's just one part of this,” Bullock said.

University spokesperson Dan Olsen said the university is reviewing the judge’s decision to determine appropriate next steps.

