MSU graduates face tough job market, but career services points to signs of improvement

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Graduation week at Michigan State University is an exciting time for students, but also a nerve-racking one as upcoming Spartan graduates enter one of the toughest job markets in years.

Many MSU seniors report sending out dozen of applications with little to no response.

MSU Career Services reports a 48% increase in full-time entry-level jobs this April compared to last.

Career advisors encourage students to utilize the resources are their disposal.

WATCH BELOW: MSU SENIORS GRAPPLE WITH JOB MARKET

MSU SENIORS GRAPPLE WITH JOB MARKET

What should be an exciting transition into the real world has turned into an exercise in patience for MSU senior Maddie McCarter.

"For me, I was really on the ball about it back in December,November, applying to every job I saw. And then I feel like I had one or two interviews and I stopped applying," McCarter said.

McCarter's experience reflects what many MSU seniors are facing.The initial enthusiasm has turned into frustration as applications go unanswered.

Senior Will Szczesny has started to reconsider his career path entirely.

"You send out so many resumes, but you don't see anyone from it,"Szczesny said.

The silence many students encounter has proven disheartening.

"Not having a response feels so disheartening, and it also leaves up an air of questioning," McCarter said.

But MSU Career Services says there are reasons for optimism. Karin Hanson, director of Career Services Network, points to recent data showing significant improvement.

"This April, we saw a lot of new jobs being posted, which was exciting. We saw a 48% increase in full-time job postings for entry level for MSU students over last April," Hanson said.

Hanson encourages students not to give up, emphasizing the resources available to them.

"Treat your job search like one of your challenging courses. It's important to continually utilize your resources, utilize Career Services - we can point you to resources in your industry," Hanson said.

While the job market remains competitive, MSU officials are confident that graduates have a path forward.

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