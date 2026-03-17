EAST LANSING, Mich. — Before sunrise on St. Patrick's Day, Michigan State football players took the field for the first spring practice under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

MSU Football held its first of 15 spring practices on Tuesday.

Tuesday's practice was the first under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald after he was hired in December.

Video shows moments from Tuesday's practice, and thoughts from the Spartans.

WATCH: MSU Football holds first spring practice under head coach Pat Fitzgerald

MSU Football holds first spring practice under head coach Pat Fitzgerald

In his first three months on the job, Fitzgerald said building relationships has been a top priority.

"The way we're trying to get the guys walking in the building, to communicating with each other, to building relationships. That's them collectively, that's us with them, its them with us. So I think that's number one, the biggest area we've improved collectively is just our relationships," Fitzgerald said.

Senior linebacker Jordan Hall said knowing his teammates on a deeper level is something he is still working on as a leader on the defense.

"Like today it came up a few times where it's like, OK, I have to give this person a call and I'm like 'Wait, what is his name again?' So just being able to know people on a more personal level is something I can always improve on," Hall said.

Quarterback Allesio Milivojevic, who started the final games of the 2025 season, said he hopes to lead the offense again this fall and has high expectations for the upcoming year.

"I think we're going to be exciting. I think we have some great new additions, great guys who came back. Running backs, receivers, tight ends. So I think just learning that new system is going to be huge for us, and I think these last few weeks of us going through those OTAs helped us build that. But I think we're going to be exciting," Milivojevic said.

The Spartans have 14 practices remaining this spring, wrapping up with the "Spring Showcase" on Saturday, April 18, at noon in Spartan Stadium. The event is free and will include fan activities and team autographs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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