MSU fans are pumped up in Columbus after win against USC

EAST LANSING, Mich. — There's a rush green in Columbus, Ohio, and not just because of St. Patrick's Day, but because the Michigan State Spartans are moving on in the NCAA Tournament.

Fans and former coaches from mid-Michigan turned out in droves to watch the win.

"Every chance I get to support Izzo, I come down," former MSU Football Head Coach Mark Dantonio said. "Big win! Big win! Playing on Sunday!"

For the Sucuras, it was a family affair.

"Their dad and my husband played football for Michigan State," Emily Sucura said. "We came down here to paint this town green! Let's go Spartans! Yeah!"

Spartan fans' excitement Friday was through the roof.

"I go to Ohio State, but my mom's an alum, so I'm a Spartan fan for the day," Carson Rewiski said. "It's a great day and honestly, I just have three things to say: God bless America, God bless our troops and welcome to March Madness baby! Let's go!"

The Spartans will be back on the court Sunday, and these fans will be ready for round two.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

