MSU Expungement Fair expected draw over 100 people

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University students are coming together to hold the university's first-ever expungement fair this week.

The event takes place this Saturday at the Breslin Student Events Center and is expected to draw well over 100 people looking to get help with the expungement process.

"So they'll be sitting with an attorney filling out their paperwork, then to fingerprinting, and then to a notary and then finalization to their entire packet to mail out," said Audrea Dahko.

Several organizations, including Nation Outside and the International Cannabis Bar Association are pooling their resources to makes this fair a success.

Tony Gant with Nation Outside says expungement fairs have a huge impact on the community.

"Once people are able to get their record sealed, they'll have more of an opportunity to get housing and jobs," said Gant.

The fair takes place Saturday at the Breslin Student Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m..

