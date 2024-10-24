MSU Democrat & Republican discuss top issues ahead of November election

The November election is 12 days away

Two MSU students are ready for election season to be over after months of campaigning

Video shows a Republican and Democratic student having a conversation on campus about issues in the 2024 election

Liam Richichi and Zayne Bratschi are looking forward to November 5, the day after the 2024 November election when the ballots are cast and months of stumping come to a close

The Michigan State University seniors are two of the campus' political leaders: Richichi is president of MSU Democratic Club while Bratschi is vice chair of College Republicans of MSU.

On Wednesday the pair took time from their busy schedules to meet with Fox 47 News for a short conversation at Beaumont Tower, the center of MSU.

WATCH: LIAM RICHICHI AND ZAYNE BRATSCHI FULL INTERVIEW

Liam Richichi and Zayne Bratschi full interview

"I hope I can have a better life than my parents and move up the social and economic ladder of America," Bratschi said. "That's the American dream."

Both men have crossed paths during political-related events but don't know much about each other except for the issues on where they stand such as immigration.

"Immigrants are a huge part of this country. They're the backbone of this country," Richichi said.

"Some people are feeling replaced [by immigrants]," Bratschi countered.

Although each had different stances on the direction of the country's economy, both found common ground in looking to end the violence happening in the Middle East.

"We're truly focused the most on the American involvement in the conflicts," Bratschi said.

"I would like to see more of an active stance supporting Palestine and support a two-state solution like Kamala Harris has proposed," Richichi said.

The conversation had at Beaumont Tower is one that both men would like to see return to the spotlight; a return to civility.

"We might disagree on political issues but at the same time we're all spartans we're all MSU students and we all have that cohesive bond."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

