MSU Board of Trustees declines to vote on request to turn over Nassar investigation documents to AG

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In a letter to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees last week, Attorney General Dana Nessel requested the release of 6,000 documents regarding the Larry Nassar investigation.

Nessel, who's office has requested the release of the documents since 2018, said that she hoped with the turnover in board members, the board would now vote to turn over the documents.

Nessel is requesting that these document's be turned over no later than Friday, April 28.

The Attorney General's office is currently investigating Nassar and Michigan State University's response to his scandal that shook the Spartan community and the gymnastics world. Nassar, who was employed by the university for 19 years, was convicted of sexual abuse of multiple MSU students and athletes across the country.

At the MSU Board of Trustees meeting Friday, the board declined to vote Nessel's request to turn over the Nassar investigation documents, according to Nessel's office.

In response, Nessel conveyed her disappointment in the board's decision, stating that "the university that shielded Larry Nassar from justice and this new board who refused today to take the vote, still has something to prove to the people of Michigan."

Read her full statement here:

"It’s a disappointing outcome from the new board. With new leadership and new members, we expected more from the Board of Trustees, and hoped they were as dedicated to accountability and transparency for their student-victims as the Department of Attorney General continues to be. We have made a sincere plea to every iteration of this board, and we will keep up this fight for transparency at every opportunity. But the University that shielded Larry Nassar from justice and this new board who refused today to take the vote, still has something to prove to the people of Michigan, the current students they ought to protect, and the Nassar victims the school has failed for decades." Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

FOX 47 News reached out to Michigan State University for comment but received no response.

