TIMELINE - Larry Nassar Investigation

1978

Lansing (WILX) -

Nassar begins working with gymnasts as a student athletic trainer at North Farmington High School.

1981

Granted a varsity high school letter in women's artistic gymnastics for his work with the team at North Farmington High School.

1985

Graduates from the University of Michigan where he received his kinesiology degree.

1986

Nassar works as an athletic trainer and then as a physician for USA Gymnastics.

1988

Begins working with John and Kathryn Geddert. They later open Gedderts' Twistars USA Gymnastics Club in Dimondale, Michigan.

1993

Nassar receives osteopathic medical degree from Michigan State University.

1994

2016 lawsuit: A gymnast alleges Nassar begins to sexually abuse her.

1996

The USAG Board of Directors appoints Nassar as the USAG national medical coordinator.

Nassar completes his family practice residency at St. Lawrence Hospital.

Gedderts' Twistars USA Gymnastics Club opens in Dimondale.

1997

Begins working as team physician for Holt High School.

Completes a primary care sports medicine fellowship at MSU.

2017 Lawsuit: A parent voices concern to John Geddert about Nassar, Geddert does not notify police.

1998

Court Records: Nassar begins sexually abusing the 6-year-old daughter of a family friend.

2000

2017 Lawsuit: Second student-athlete at MSU reports concerns regarding Nassar. MSU does not take action.

Rachael Denhollander says she was sexually abused by Nassar during treatments for back pain. She was 15.

2004

Court Records: Alleged victim tells her parents about the abuse, they do not believe her.

Federal Indictment: Nassar receives, or attempts to receive child pornography.

2014 - MSU clears Nassar after an MSU graduate student files complaint

According to court documents, the plaintiff-- a post-baccalaureate student---sought treatment for hip pain in March of 2014. During the 90-minute appointment, she claims Nassar engaged in disturbing and inappropriate sexual conduct--- including asking the resident to leave the room and becoming sexually aroused.

August 30, 2016 - Nassar faces sexual assault allegations, fired by MSU

MSU released the following statement on September 20th:

"Larry Nassar was reassigned from his clinical and patient duties Aug. 30 immediately after the university first received notice of the allegations of sexual misconduct. Over the past week, the university received additional information that raised serious concerns about Nassar's compliance with certain employment requirements. Those requirements were put in place by the university after a 2014 investigation into alleged misconduct by Nassar, and information was received that indicates those requirements were not consistently met. The university also learned Nlassar was not forthcoming when questioned about other previous allegations."