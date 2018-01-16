TIMELINE - Larry Nassar Investigation

According to court documents, the plaintiff-- a post-baccalaureate student---sought treatment for hip pain in March of 2014. During the 90-minute appointment, she claims Nassar engaged in disturbing and inappropriate sexual conduct--- including asking the resident to leave the room and becoming sexually aroused.
MSU released the following statement on September 20th:
"Larry Nassar was reassigned from his clinical and patient duties Aug. 30 immediately after the university first received notice of the allegations of sexual misconduct. Over the past week, the university received additional information that raised serious concerns about Nassar's compliance with certain employment requirements. Those requirements were put in place by the university after a 2014 investigation into alleged misconduct by Nassar, and information was received that indicates those requirements were not consistently met. The university also learned Nlassar was not forthcoming when questioned about other previous allegations."