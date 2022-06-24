MSU board approves phase 2 of renovations to Duffy Daugherty Football Building

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has authorized phase 2 of the Football Complex Renovation and Addition project, which will bring additions and renovations to the Duffy Daugherty Football Building and related buildings.

The Duffy Daugherty Football Building is a facility on MSU’s campus that houses training and practice areas, as well as coaching offices, space of academic services, meeting rooms and treatment spaces.

The building, which was built in 1980, has served the Michigan State Spartans football program well, but according to the board's agenda, the current facility is undersized compared to other newly-renovated facilities in the Big Ten Conference.

With large donations to Intercollegiate Athletics along with debt financing that will cover any remaining cost, the budget for this phase of the project is set at $67 million and will go towards the relocation of the weight room, a new entrance and a student athlete wellness space.

MSU President Samuel Stanley feels the renovations will be very beneficial to student athletes across campus.

"Mental health is an increasing need, so there will actually be a opportunity for that to take place on our campus in that building for student athletes, and that going to make a difference against all student athletes to have the chance to access that," Stanley said.

Construction began in April 2022, and the project is expected to be complete by October 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook