MSU baseball moves to Jackson Field for weekend after flooding on campus

Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 17:10:29-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The long awaited series between Ohio State University and Michigan State University baseball has been moved to Jackson field after heavy rainfall flooded the MSU field this week.

First pitch for Friday's game is at 6:05 p.m., and Saturday's double-header starts at 1:05 p.m.

The last time these teams went head-to-head for a three-game series at Jackson Field was in 2008 so expect a great turnout. To top it all off, ticket prices are a steal! Free admission at the gate for all games.

