MSU asks faculty, staff to volunteer in dining halls

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is asking faculty and staff for volunteer their services in the university's dining halls to offset a shortage of student workers.

In a letter sent to department chairs, Residential and Hospitality Services Vice President Vennie Gore is asking for help to continue serving the campus community.

"Many businesses in the local area and around the country are hiring and we are all competing for the same available talent," the letter says.

Residential and Hospitality Services has asked 132 full-time administrative staff to work eight hours in the dining halls each week, but is still understaffed and is asking for more help to "continue serving our campus community."

Gore says specific needs are in the evenings and weekends.

The letter asks interested volunteers to fill out a survey, a background check and includes instructions on how to prepare for their first day.

Kat Cooper, chief communications officer for Residential and Hospitality Services said around 3,900 student employees work in the dining halls in a normal year. Cooper said as of Sept. 28, they only had a little over 400.

The university has put measures in place such as closing dining halls to the public, closing Landon and Shaw halls for dinner, hosting a job fair and raising starting wage from $10 to $15.

This story will be updated.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook