MSU announces classes will be cancelled Feb.13 and plans to re-open Berkey Hall

Posted at 9:15 AM, Aug 02, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University announced that it will not hold classes Feb.13, 2024, which marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic mass shooting that took place on campus.

In place of classes, MSU plans to hold a remembrance event with the planning of that event still underway.

The university hopes to create the event from the feedback received among the Spartan community.

MSU also announced the re-opening of Berkey Hall will begin this fall, giving faculty, staff and graduate students the opportunity to return to the building’s labs and office spaces.

There are also continued discussions about remodeling parts of Berkey Hall to assist in easing the transition back into the building.

As of now, classes will resume in Berkey Hall during the spring semester of 2024.

