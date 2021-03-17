More infectious B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant found on MSU's campus

MSU CAMPUS — The more infectious B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant has been found on Michigan State University's campus, university President Samuel Stanley Jr. said in a letter to the campus community on Tuesday.

Stanley said the variant was found through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services laboratory.

A spokesperson for MSU told FOX 47 that he was aware of only two cases of the variant connected with the campus community. The city of East Lansing also posted the confirmation on its Facebook page.

"While the discovery of this variant at MSU is not unexpected," Stanley wrote, "it does reinforce the need for everyone on campus and in our greater East Lansing community to continue careful health and safety practices that we know can slow the spread of COVID-19, including this variant. This includes wearing a face covering, practicing physical distancing, avoiding crowds, getting tested, and washing hands often."

Michigan had 725 reported cases of the variant in 31 counties as of Wednesday morning, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the second most in the country.

