Michigan State volleyball hosts Michigan Friday for Battle at Breslin

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Battle at Breslin is here! The Spartan and Wolverine women’s volleyball teams are set to square off Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the first 500 fans to arrive will receive a free Battle at Breslin T-shirt.

General admission tickets are $6, or a Family Four Pack can be purchased for $30. The pack includes four tickets, four drinks and four hot dogs, nachos or pretzels.

If you are interested in attending the game, be aware of road closures and parking changes due to the MSU Homecoming parade.

For parking, Lot 63 (Breslin Center west lot) and ramp 7 will be free. Lots 126, 61 and 79 remain pass lots for hockey fans, while Lot 67 (Jenison) and Lot 79 (south of Spartan Stadium) will be $5.

To view a full list of road closures for the evening, click here.

