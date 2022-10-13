MSU Homecoming parade closes down East Lansing roads Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Happy Homecoming, Spartan community!

As a part of the annual MSU Homecoming parade, several roads in downtown East Lansing and north campus will be closed on Friday, Oct. 14.

North campus roads from Shaw Lane to Grand River Avenue between Abbott Road and Farm Lane will be closed to through traffic starting at 5:45 p.m. East Lansing roads north of Grand River Avenue will be closed beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The following are a list of East Lansing road closures:

• Abbot Road between Oxford Road/White Hills Drive and Burcham Drive from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Centerlawn Avenue from Abbot Road to Forest Street from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Northlawn Avenue from Abbot Road to Forest Street from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Evergreen Avenue from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Forest Street from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Fern Street from Abbot Road to Evergreen Avenue from 2:30-7 p.m.

All roads southbound of Albert Avenue, between Durand Street and Abbot Road, will also be closed to through traffic. Roads leading to Abbot Road, such as Library Lane, Centerlawn Avenue and Northlawn Avenue, will be closed to through traffic.

The 2022 MSU Homecoming Parade will begin at the intersection of Abbot Road and Burcham Drive, with parade staging at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center. The parade will then travel south on Abbot Road, east on Grand River Avenue, south on Farm Lane onto the MSU campus, ending at the intersection of Farm and Shaw lanes.

For more information, visit the MSU Infrastructure Planning and Facilities website.

