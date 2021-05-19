Michigan State University won't require COVID-19 vaccinations for students returning this fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University won't require students to get COVID-19 vaccines in order to return to campus in the fall.

“We are not mandating vaccines for our students. We've been very encouraged by some surveys we've sent out to students, by the numbers we're seeing from the state and the county,” university spokesperson Emily Guerrant said. “And we would rather see people getting it on their own versus a requirement.”

Guerrant says the university still hopes that students and faculty will go out to get their vaccines to push the state towards herd immunity.

“We're saying please, please get the vaccine because the more people that get the vaccine, the higher the likelihood that all the normal or typical things that we like to do on campus can return and come back and to hit those state thresholds,” Guerrant said.

