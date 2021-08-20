Michigan State University will require face masks at all indoor sporting events this fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will be requiring face masks to be worn at all indoor sporting events this fall.

The mask mandate includes the Spartan Stadium concourse, restrooms, elevators, suites, and club areas.

The only time an individual does not have to be wearing a face covering is when they are eating or drinking, or if they are sitting in the outdoor bowl of Spartan Stadium; However, masks are still encouraged in the outdoor bowl seats.

Face coverings will also be required at volleyball games inside Jenison Field House.

For other outdoor fall sports, including men's and women's soccer at DeMartin Stadium and field hockey at Ralph Young Field, face coverings are not required except for in indoor spaces at those facilities.

