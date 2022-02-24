Michigan State University to purchase 20 acres on East Jolly Road

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will be purchasing 20 acres on East Jolly Road.

In the past, the university has leased 15 acres of the Parker Property for the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources for crop production.

"The University currently leases 15 tillable acres of the 20 acre parcel for crop production in support of its agricultural mission," said Vice President for Strategic Infrastructure Planning and Facilities Dan Bollman. "This use is expected to continue after the property is purchased. The remaining five acres, which includes the house and outbuildings, will be evaluated for appropriate programmatic opportunities at a later date."

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees authorized the administration to purchase the property for $700,000.

