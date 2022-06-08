Michigan State University to host summer camp for future entrepreneurs

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Interested in starting your own business, but not sure where to start? If you're a high school junior or senior, a summer camp at Michigan State University may be able to help you tap into your inner boss.

The Entrepreneur Leadership Initiative High School Camp will kick off June 20.

The camp is open to high school juniors and rising seniors. It's an opportunity for students to learn entrepreneurial skills and visit and get to know MSU's campus and the Eli Broad College of Business.

Students have until June 10 to sign up for the free program.

